CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a beautifully sunny Thursday, Friday will not be as bright.

Increasing clouds will be the theme throughout the day as high pressure moves out and a warm front starts to approach from the southwest.

What a day! Sunny with highs around 70°. Soak it up– we're about to take a turn back to the cloudy side with some weekend showers. I'm tracking on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. pic.twitter.com/VHlJfXR0cz — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 4, 2023

Still, we stay dry most of the day, and highs will reach the pleasant low and mid-70s. As for the weekend, let’s just say it’s looking… ‘unsettled.’

While not looking like a washout, some spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will stay on the cool side, with highs in the 60s. As it gets warmer Sunday, some storms can’t be ruled out either.

Next week, here comes the heat! Temps will soar into the 80s starting Monday. That will come with chances of mainly p.m. showers and storms, especially Monday into Tuesday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 74.