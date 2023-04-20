CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We get another dry, sunny, and warm Friday before some rain moves in for the weekend.

But it won’t be a washout! Even Saturday won’t be a total washout when the cold front comes through.

Friday is still dry & warm!



Stay weather aware Saturday- next cold front brings sct'd showers & storms in the morning & afternoon. A few could produce damaging wind gusts, especially east of Charlotte. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/4BM5HTm4Df — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) April 20, 2023

Scattered showers and a few storms will start to move in early in the morning in the mountains and foothills, then spread over the rest of the region through early afternoon. Some storms could turn severe along the way with damaging wind gusts, but it’s a low risk for our area. Saturday evening will be drier.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will get much cooler again behind the front! Highs next week are mostly in the mid to upper 60s. It won’t be as dry as this week; we’re expecting more showers around mid-week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 57.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High 84.