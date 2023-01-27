CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s another one of those half & half weekends!

Saturday is the dry, sunny half, and Sunday will involve some rain.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is dry and Sunday turns rainy… but not everywhere!



Best chance of rain is in the mountains *during the day* Sunday, so most neighborhoods still get some dry time. Rain moves in everywhere Sunday night. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/JEpgWXzLyc — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 27, 2023

But… it won’t be an all-day washout Sunday! The best chance of showers will be in the mountains and foothills, areas north and west of Charlotte.

It’s not until late in the evening, overnight through early Monday morning, that the rest of the region gets the rain.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will start frigid cold again Saturday morning, with lows in the mid and upper 20s. Highs get closer to 60 Saturday afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the seasonal low and mid-50s.

You’ll want to keep the umbrella in the car all next week. More periods of rain will move in late Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Thursday.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

Sunday: Cloudy with areas of showers. 36/54.