(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a chilly, and in some places frosty start this morning, temperatures stay on the cool side this afternoon!

A colder air mass is settling in today behind our weekend cold front. Highs only climb into the upper 60s despite sunshine, running about 10 degrees below average.

It will be chilly again overnight. Clear skies help lows dip into the middle 40s again.

There could be another batch of frost in the mountains and foothills. Take in or cover up any of your cold-sensitive plants!

Temperatures start to rebound tomorrow. While it will still be below average, highs attempt to climb into the lower 70s.

A warming trend makes the chill short-lived, highs approach the upper 70s by Thursday, which is much more seasonal for this time of year.

We could miss some rain to the south on Thursday but tap into some of those showers by Friday. We need the rain; fall is running more than 3” below average so far.

Today: Mostly sunny, but chilly. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit warmer. High: 72.