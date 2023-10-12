CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Many of you were lucky to see some rain early Thursday!

Totals ranged from a few hundredths of an inch in the mountains to around half an inch south & east of Charlotte. Sunshine returned for the afternoon, and we’ll stay dry and warm for Friday until the next cold front moves in.

3:15pm: Showers moving out and sunshine is returning. More rain still needed! Today's drought update shows Moderate drought expanding over foothills & upstate SC. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/96Ysl7a1jJ — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 12, 2023

The front crosses the region on Saturday with scattered showers, mainly in the morning. Once again, it will be less than we need, with Moderate drought conditions expanding throughout the Carolinas. But a few more tenths of an inch is possible.

Sunday is drier as cooler air starts to filter in. It’ll be a chilly first half of next week, with highs only managing the 60s, with 40s in the mountains! That means some colder nights, too, with morning temps in the 40s around Charlotte and 30s in the mountains.

Frost or freeze conditions are expected in the higher elevations next Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 51.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 80.