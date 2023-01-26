CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was back to dry weather and sunshine Thursday!

The exception was in the mountains, where windy, cold and snowy weather hung for a little longer. Snow showers will linger in spots overnight through Friday morning in the higher elevations.

Sunshine sticks around for a couple more days! Cold mornings with temps climbing back into the 50s this weekend. Showers return Sunday afternoon. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/l6oz2aBdsq — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 26, 2023

Frigid cold temperatures return tonight. We’ll start with widespread readings in the 20s Friday morning under a mostly clear sky. Sunshine sticks around through the afternoon, but temps will struggle to break out of the upper 40s. Chilly sunshine!

The weekend is half sunny and half cloudy with showers.

Saturday is the sunny half, with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds move in Sunday, with the best chance of rain not until late afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 29.

Friday: Sunny and chilly. High 50.