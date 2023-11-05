(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Dry, high pressure is clamped down on us here in the Carolinas and will keep us bone dry through the work week ahead.

Our hopes are on the cold front for the weekend and its prospects of producing rain.

Check out the highs! Near 80 for midweek…maybe near record-breaking especially for so late in the season. BTW the last final push of fall color will evolve this week here in Mecklenburg County. Always a treat for the eyes!