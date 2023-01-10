CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Tuesday was another Carolina blue sky day with pleasantly cool temperatures!

I like to call it Chamber of Commerce weather.

Wednesday will be dry, too, for most of the area. Some sprinkles, especially in the mountains, can’t be ruled out later in the day. That’s ahead of our next strong cold front set to arrive Thursday.

Throughout the morning and afternoon Thursday, expect just some scattered showers. The ‘main event’ doesn’t happen until after sunset, when a line of heavy rain and embedded storms is expected to move through the Carolinas. Some storms could get quite strong or turn severe, with damaging wind being the main threat.

THURSDAY STORMS: A line of heavy rain and storms is expected to move in with a strong cold front Thursday evening. Some storms could turn severe– mainly SW of Charlotte (dark green & yellow on map). Stay weather aware! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/I1TGiO8kBg — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) January 10, 2023

Stay weather-aware Thursday evening!

Most of the rain will be out of here by Friday. However, in the mountains, it’s not over. As temperatures get colder, snow will develop! Up to 1-3, inches are possible through Saturday morning.

Great news for a big holiday weekend at ski resorts!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 60.