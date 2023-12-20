(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Wednesday! After a very chilly start this morning, we were able to warm up into the low-50s this afternoon thanks to ample sunshine.

More cold nights are ahead for the Carolinas thanks to dry air and mostly clear skies over the next few nights even with milder afternoons. Travel plans won’t be an issue, at least leaving Charlotte, as dry weather is expected until Christmas.

But that’s when our next storm system is expected to move in and last through Tuesday night.

As for tonight and your Thursday, mostly clear skies early and low dew points will allow our temperatures to quickly fall back down into the mid-20s as you head out the door Thursday morning. While more clouds are expected, temperatures will move up into the mid- and upper 50s during the afternoon hours.

Heading into the holiday weekend, we are expecting a stretch of milder temperatures, but also cold mornings with lows around the freezing mark. Friday through Christmas Eve cold mornings will give way to milder afternoons with high temperatures likely back into the low-60s by Christmas Eve.

Showers will likely move in later on Christmas ahead of a cold front. No white Christmas, though; this will be an all-rain event that will likely continue throughout the day on Tuesday, which could cause some travel problems for those leaving Charlotte after the holiday.

In the meantime, enjoy the chilly, crisp, and clear weather this evening! Have a great night!