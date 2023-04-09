CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After two soaking wet days, rain is finally exiting!

We had record rainfall yesterday. 1.35” in the bucket in Charlotte breaks the previous record of 1.33” set back more than 100 years ago in 1918!

As our front exits, expect clearing skies and the return of sunshine for your Easter Sunday. Dry and cool egg hunts in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight. Overnight temperatures get cold, dipping into the upper 30s.

It stays cool on Monday; highs stay in the lower 60s with sunshine. Temperatures rebound to seasonal 70s Tuesday.

High pressure remains in control most of the work week. A sunny stretch takes us through Thursday, with temperatures gradually warming into the upper 70s late week.

Our next rain chance isn’t until Friday.

Today, Easter Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 63.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 37.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 65.