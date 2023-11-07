CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures are cool and mild to start this morning before well above-normal temperatures take hold this afternoon.

We start off in the 40s and 50s across the Carolinas with partly cloudy skies rolling in overhead. Morning clouds will make way for afternoon sunshine and well above normal-temperatures. Highs will approach 80 degrees today falling just two degrees shy of the current record of 82 degrees set just last year in 2022.

Dry conditions continue as a lack of rain plays into our drought conditions and fuels the wildfires in the western parts of the state. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear as lows dip into the low 50s.

80s return for Wednesday which will potentially break the current record of 79 degrees set back in 2020. Sunshine and 80s linger through Thursday before a cold front ushers in 70s and spotty showers to finish the work week.

Rain looks to be relatively light and short-lived at the moment with only a tenth of an inch expected near uptown and a third of an inch possible near our mountain counties. Much cooler air and sunny skies will settle in behind the cold front through the weekend and into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 51.