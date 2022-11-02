CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday will bring more clouds and perhaps the isolated shower, but the rest of the week will bring more sunshine along with comfortable temperatures in the 70s.

This weekend we could see some shower activity thanks to easterly winds and a stalling front. Temperatures are still expected to stay above average with highs in the 70s As for your Wednesday, an upper-level low moving through the region will bring mostly cloudy skies to most of the Carolinas, but little in the way of rain.

High temperatures this afternoon will still be comfortable with highs in the low 70s. For the rest of the work week, we should see more sunshine across the region along with even warmer temperatures for the Carolinas with highs moving towards the mid-70s.

For early November, it will be pretty pleasant to be out and about taking in the Fall Foliage. This weekend though, is looking iffier as a stalling cold front across the mountains combined with upsloping winds could bring us some scattered showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday.

It won’t be a washout, but umbrellas may be needed at some point during your weekend. Temperatures will still stay in the low to mid-70s.

Early next week should bring more comfortable along partly cloudy skies. Highs both Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid-70s out ahead of potential showers Wednesday as an upper level in the tropics could drive moisture into the region.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lisa, the 6th hurricane of the season, is expected to make landfall later today in Belize. No impacts are expected for the US. Hurricane Martin has just become the 7th hurricane of the season in the Central Atlantic is expected to become an extratropical cyclone later this week with no impacts to land.

In the meantime, enjoy the warm weather the rest of the week!