(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Mother’s Day! While we did have to deal with the humidity, we were able to stay dry for the most part outside of a couple of showers and storms. As we head into a new week while we won’t see much of a roller coaster with our temperatures, we will see that with the humidity. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, but other than that we should be dry until the weekend.

As for tonight and the start of a new week, whatever showers are left over this evening will fade overnight and mostly cloudy skies are expected for Monday morning. Temperatures will start in the mid-60s and will push up to around the 80-degree mark in the afternoon, but the front that moved through today will help to lower the humidity for afternoon hours Monday.

Tuesday will flip for the Carolinas with the humidity quickly rising once again on Tuesday ahead of another front. Showers and storms are expected in the afternoon with a chance of an isolated severe storm. Highs will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Behind the front, the rest of the work week looks cooler and more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and noticeably lower humidity.

Next weekend looks to be somewhat unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday as we watch our next storm system.

In the meantime, enjoy the lower humidity Monday! Have a great week!