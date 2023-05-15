(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A greater likelihood of showers and storms late Tuesday into early Wednesday as humidity levels increase and a disturbance crosses out of the Ohio Valley into the Carolinas. Temps will also warm to the mid-80s and clouds will mix with the sun during the day. A little cooler and less humid air mass will move in for midweek. Enjoy them while we have them huh? For June is nearing and more consistent summer heat.
