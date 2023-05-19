(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The showers we saw last evening continue this morning and will be a factor through the morning, especially for the Sandhills.

Over the weekend, we should see warmer temperatures, late evening, overnight showers, and storms as a front moves through. Next week looks comfortable and, for the most part, dry, with highs right around the 80-degree mark.

As for your Friday, showers this morning will continue off and on through lunch, predominantly south and east of Charlotte. We should see some clearing once the storms move out, with a little sunshine expected before sunset. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-70s.

Your weekend forecast looks warmer and a little unsettled, with a weak cold front pushing through the Carolinas Saturday evening. Temperatures over the weekend will be right around the 80-degree mark. The most likely chance to see storms will be after 6 p.m. on Saturday through daybreak on Sunday. Severe weather potential currently looks low.

Behind the front, temperatures will hold steady as we head into next week, with temperatures around 80 through at least Wednesday. On top of the warm temperatures, we aren’t expecting much in the way of humidity, meaning our pleasant May rolls on!

In the meantime, enjoy your Friday and weekend!