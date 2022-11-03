CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure in charge of our weather kept it nice and sunny through the afternoon Thursday. Friday, it’s more of the same! We’ll see sunshine, scattered clouds and highs will top out in the warm 70s.

Then a cold front approaches for the weekend, bringing rain to some of those outside plans. But it won’t rain everywhere all the time! Just keep an umbrella in the car, just in case.

The rain chance continues into Sunday as well. It’s back to dry weather for early next week, including Election Day on Tuesday.

Speaking of Tuesday, you might want to set an alarm to see the Total Lunar Eclipse! It’s the last one until March of 2025.

At this point, the weather looks to cooperate, but you’ll have to get up early. The moon sets at 6:32 a.m.! Best time to see it will be between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 52.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High 75.