(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Fall officially begins early Saturday morning — and we’ll be basking in that fall feel all week long.

High pressure will rule through the end of the week, giving us plenty of sunshine, low humidity and refreshing mornings. There will be comfortably warm afternoons, too.

The next mentionable chance of rain doesn’t come until the weekend. An area of low pressure is expected to develop and move up the Carolina coast, bringing areas of rain and breezy conditions. Keep checking in for updates!

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 83.