(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Happy New Year!! 2024 was off to a mostly dry start around the region, despite a cold front moving through the Carolinas. The mountains could still see a little snow into the night, otherwise it stays dry and gets cold! Lows will fall into the mid and upper 20s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon stays dry with seasonably cool highs in the low 50s. Wednesday will be more on the cloudy side as a low-pressure system scoots by to our south and east. This will also push some rain into neighborhoods south & east of Charlotte, along with more mountain snow by Thursday morning!

The weekend is dry on Friday, but clouds will begin moving in again ahead of a more impactful storm system coming this weekend, in particular Saturday.

Low pressure will start to move in from the southwest, spreading in mainly just cold rain for most of the day on Saturday. However, it’s possible a wintry/icy mix could develop north and west of Charlotte in the Foothills, with some significant snow in the mountains.

Still too early for amounts and other details, but something to watch in the coming days! Keep checking in for updates.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29.

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High 52.