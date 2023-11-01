(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon and happy Wednesday! It was a much chillier day across the Carolinas thanks to the cold front that rolled through the region Tuesday.

Freeze warnings are in effect for most of the region with our first freeze of the season expected overnight. After another chilly day Thursday, we are expecting our temperatures to rebound as we head into the weekend with low 70s possible with ample sunshine. The warming trend is likely to continue as we head into next with highs potentially returning to the mid-70s.

As for tonight and your Thursday, there will certainly be a bit of a winter chill in the air with Freeze Warnings in effect for Charlotte with low temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s along with mostly clear skies. Thursday will be another cool day, but we are expecting high temperatures to rebound a little back into the mid-50s during the afternoon with more beautiful weather.

Friday and heading into the weekend our temperatures should continue to rebound with highs back into the 60s on Friday with even warmer weather expected over the weekend. Along with the warming temperatures, generally sunny and beautiful weather is expected to stick around for the region. Early next week temperatures could move up even further with highs in the upper 70s possible for Tuesday before more clouds return for the middle of the week.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up as you head out the door Thursday! Have a great night!