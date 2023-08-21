(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Heat and humidity continue to roast the Queen City on Tuesday!

AIR QUALITY ALERT – CODE ORANGE – is in effect until 8:00 Monday night for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties. Hot, stagnant air is trapping tailpipe emissions creating ground level ozone. This can make it more difficult to breathe, mainly for sensitive groups like those with lung or heart diseases, and children and elderly. Keep it inside in the AC if you’re in one of those sensitive groups!

It stays warm and muggy Monday night; overnight lows drop into the lower 70s.

It stays hot and humid Tuesday! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the middle 90s.

We get some brief relief by Wednesday. A front passes through without any rain, but it will drop some of the heat and humidity. Expect daytime highs in the upper 80s with a break from the excessive humidity on Wednesday.

While nice, the relief is very brief. We’re back in the lower 90s by Thursday, and even hotter later into the week.

A high-pressure dome of heat and humidity starts to move in by Friday. Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday. Highs of 97 degrees on Friday will rival records and make it feel like 100+ degrees once you factor in humidity.

It stays pretty hot on Saturday with highs in the middle/ upper 90s.

Tropics are getting a bit more active but still no threat to the US. The only one worth talking about on this map for now is Franklin.

Nine near Texas, Gert, and Emily all fizzle. Franklin is posing tropical storm warning to the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and mudslides are expected.

Remember to drink lots of water and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes. Hot cars are deadly this time of year!

Relief returns on Sunday; highs will be back in the upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 96.