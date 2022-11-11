CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – While we are still concerned about the potential for severe weather early Friday afternoon, for the most part, the strongest storms have developed north and east of our viewing area.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We still expect heavy rain Friday afternoon across the mountains and pushing through Charlotte before we start to dry out Friday night. The rain will be followed by much colder weather starting on Sunday and continuing into next week.

As for Friday and the weekend, we still have a TORNADO WATCH in effect for the eastern tier of our viewing area until 3 p.m. While some isolated severe weather is possible overall, the potential for severe weather has diminished for the Central Carolinas.

We are still concerned about flooding rains in the mountains. Rain should start clearing out of the Carolinas by the evening hours. Saturday, as the front approaches, we should see more showers in the mountains during the day, but the lower elevations should have warm weather until the front moves through during the overnight hours.

Sunday will turn DRAMATICALLY cooler with highs going from the 70s Saturday to the mid-50s on Sunday, with a possible freeze Monday morning. Early next week should start off on a sunny and cool note with highs in the 50s and just some high cloud cover.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday clouds will increase out ahead of another cold front bringing more showers Tuesday night, followed by a reinforcing shot of cold air for the second half of the week.

Early indications are that we could be in for a few hard freezes across the region as a broad-based trough builds in across the eastern two third of the US next week. In the meantime, have the umbrellas handy until after dinner, and enjoy the last couple of warm days before BIG changes arrive.