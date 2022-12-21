CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a dry day today, we are tracking a low-pressure storm pushing rain into the Charlotte area throughout the day tomorrow.

In the mountains’ it will be colder, which could lead to slick spots on roads tomorrow.

More rain ahead! Most of it moves in after midnight. Heavy @ times with thunder possible, too. Watch for slick spots in the mountains with freezing temps! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/iit4sKUE4l — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 21, 2022

Additionally, an arctic front will bring frigid temperatures to the east coast Friday. This front will hit the mountains early Friday morning here in Charlotte.

The mountains should expect 1-2 inches of snow from this front.

Heading into this Christmas weekend, brace yourself for a cold one!

Even though the sunshine returns, the wind will be whipping out there. It will make it feel like it’s 20-30 below zero in the mountains with single-digit wind chills here in Charlotte.

Don’t worry; it will not stay brutally cold for long, as the temperatures will pick up by the middle of next week at 40 to 50 degrees.