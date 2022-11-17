CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close on the weekend, we expect a chilly night in the Carolinas, with widespread 20s for the piedmont and teens for the mountains.

We should see slightly warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday, with 50s expected ahead of another cold front Saturday night with cold weather Sunday and Monday morning.

COLDEST NIGHT OF THE WEEK! Expecting mid-20s as you wake up Friday morning! We should see a bit of a rebound into the mid-50 Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/G5xCALm7ce — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) November 17, 2022

Even with the front, we expect dry and sunny weather through the middle of next week, with a couple of showers possible on Tuesday.

Thanksgiving week travel, for the most part, is looking good.

The rest of the week, temperatures will dip down into the mid-20s in Charlotte, with teens for the mountains.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Sunny. High: 50