CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure is keeping us cool and dry for another day Wednesday! We get some beautiful fall weather before tropical rain and wind moves in this weekend from the remnants of Ian.

Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Florida Gulf Coast tonight, with a possible landfall near Fort Myers Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: No rain yet! Temperatures stay even cooler through the afternoon, only topping out around 70°. Getting breezy… think about securing any loose outside objects/fall decorations before it gets windy Thursday & through the weekend. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/hyLjMdQeEr — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 27, 2022

It’s expected to move northeast over Florida, and it may briefly move off the Georgia coast Thursday into Friday. That’s why there’s an increased risk of coastal flooding through the South Carolina coast, prompting Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches through Saturday.

As Ian moves north, a 2-4 foot storm surge is possible along the SC coast.

Ian is expected to be a remnant low by Saturday afternoon as it moves through the Carolinas. That means rain for us beginning Thursday night and lasting off and on through Sunday. Up to 3-5 inches of rain is possible, which could lead to flooding.

Landslides will be possible in the mountains. Combine that with gusty wind up to 40 mph, and power outages could also happen.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 48.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 71.