CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas!

More cold (but dry) weather today to start the week.

A disturbance coming through Monday night could bring some lightly accumulating snow to the mountains, with some flurries possible around the Charlotte metro.

2:45pm: Scattered snow showers are moving east over TN & western NC. Light accum. possible in these areas– watch for slick spots if you're traveling through the mountains. See you with the forecast on @Queen_City_News @ 4! pic.twitter.com/TI4zcPMIKw — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 26, 2022

Tuesday morning will be another cold one with temperatures below freezing, but as the week progresses, the temperatures will get warmer.

Who’s looking forward to that?

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

By Thursday, highs will end up around 60 degrees.

As we wrap up 2022 on Saturday, unfortunately, it could be rainy if you’re going out, but it won’t be as cold. The new year will likely begin warmer again, with highs not far from 70!

Tonight: Flurries possible. Low 26.

Tuesday: Increasing sun. High 45.