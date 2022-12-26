CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Hope everyone had a lovely Christmas!
More cold (but dry) weather today to start the week.
A disturbance coming through Monday night could bring some lightly accumulating snow to the mountains, with some flurries possible around the Charlotte metro.
Tuesday morning will be another cold one with temperatures below freezing, but as the week progresses, the temperatures will get warmer.
Who’s looking forward to that?
By Thursday, highs will end up around 60 degrees.
As we wrap up 2022 on Saturday, unfortunately, it could be rainy if you’re going out, but it won’t be as cold. The new year will likely begin warmer again, with highs not far from 70!
Tonight: Flurries possible. Low 26.
Tuesday: Increasing sun. High 45.