CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was one of those days when it may have been tough for some of you to get out of bed!

Gray, chilly, foggy, rainy, and drizzly. That scene will mostly stay the same through the day Wednesday. Expect more areas of fog, rain, and drizzle in the morning and again through the afternoon.

Foggy out there! It won't change much anytime soon. Expect more of it to affect the morning drive tomorrow, too. Low beam headlights only! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/6aKCyWOKe3 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 6, 2022

One thing is expected to change — the temperatures!

Instead of chilly 40s and 50s, we’ll warm through the 60s the rest of this week; if you’re looking for some sunshine, Thursday may be the day.

Although it won’t clear out completely, some breaks and peeks of it are possible. Thursday is drier, too, before more showers move in Friday ahead of a cold front.

Saturday is also looking drier in the wake of the front. But another disturbance could bring more showers for Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy and foggy. Drizzle/showers possible. Temps rise through the 50s.

Wednesday: Cloudy/foggy with scattered showers. High 66.