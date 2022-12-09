CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After overnight showers, we expect more gray skies and spotty showers this afternoon and this evening, along with chilly temperatures.

The chilly weather sticks around through the weekend, the cloudy skies, and more possible showers on Sunday.

After a brief warmup Monday, more chilly temperatures will move in thanks to a backdoor cold front for potentially the rest of the week.

The storm system next week is the first time in a while there's the CHANCE of some wintry weather in the mountains. At a bare minimum, our chilly pattern is trending colder in the medium to long range pic.twitter.com/jG3eevJFrj — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) December 9, 2022

As for your Friday and weekend, you can expect gray skies and chilly temperatures, with highs this afternoon only in the low 50s.

Fog shouldn’t be much of an issue tonight outside of the mountains, but we are tracking more scattered showers this evening, so rain gear may be needed if you are heading out tonight.

This weekend is looking gloomy again, but we should be able to stay dry Saturday, although temperatures will again be stuck in the low to mid-50s.

We are tracking another disturbance that will bring more wet weather and chilly temperatures on Saturday night and Sunday.

We are tracking a brief reprieve from the chilly and cloudy weather, with the upper 50s expected next week.

A backdoor cold front will push through later Monday, with chilly temperatures expected for possibly the rest of the week.

Later next week, we are tracking a powerful weather system that will bring rain and potentially wintry weather to the region, but we have several days to watch the system.

In the meantime, bundle up and get in the holiday spirit!