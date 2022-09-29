CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Ian is a hurricane again as it heads north over the Atlantic Ocean.

The second (and final) landfall is expected Friday along the South Carolina coast. Coastal residents are preparing for storm surge flooding and intense wind, while inland and our Charlotte area is awaiting torrential rain and 50-60 mph wind gusts.

Multiple alerts are in effect, including a Flood Watch, Tropical Storm Warning, and Wind Advisory. The bottom line is — expect rough weather on Friday.

After the rain rolls in early Friday morning, it will overspread and get heavier through the afternoon and evening. Up to 3-5 inches could fall, especially east of Charlotte and in the Sandhills, leading to flooding. On top of that, wind gusts of 50-60 mph are possible through Friday evening. Some power outages are expected.

FRIDAY by the numbers 🌧️🌬️



– Chilly temps in the 50s.



– Rain moves in from morning through late evening. Highest totals *east* of Charlotte with flooding poss.



– Wind gusts up to 50-60 mph will lead to some power outages. A good day to stay off the roads.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/fJ4hjLEJBx — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 29, 2022

But it won’t be an all-weekend washout. Most of the impact is Friday. Saturday and Sunday, conditions will improve. It will still be breezy with clouds and showers at times, but it looks better overall for some outside plans.

Tonight: Rain moves in late. Windy. Low 55.

Friday: Rain, heavy at times. Tropical Storm force wind gusts. High 60.