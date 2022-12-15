CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The mist we are seeing right now will start to clear as we go through the afternoon, heading into the evening hours.

Lows tonight should be in the upper 30s. Friday and the weekend will be chilly but not overpoweringly cold, with highs in the upper 40s and around 50, with lows likely falling into the upper 20s, around 30.

FEELING LIKE THE NORTH POLE! While the fine details are still sketchy, it is increasingly likely the weekend of Christmas will be very cold for many in the Carolinas pic.twitter.com/8jGhOyqbPK — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) December 15, 2022

Heading into the week of Christmas, we are tracking more chilly temperatures, with even colder air on the way for Christmas Day.

Temperatures throughout the week will hover in the upper 40s, with lows likely around the freezing mark. We could see some showers Tuesday into Wednesday, but nothing like what we just saw move through this morning.

Towards the end of next week, we are keeping an eye on some arctic air that will be moving into the East.

Whether or not we see a storm is currently uncertain, but the weekend of Christmas could make parts of the Carolinas feel like the North Pole.