CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Happy Friday… hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving Day!

Friday and Saturday are quiet and mostly clear!

Chilly Friday night with temps in the upper 30s. Highs tomorrow are in the mid-60s under mixed sun & clouds.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

More rain starts to move in Saturday night ahead of the next cold front. Rain will be heavy at times, mainly through Sunday morning, and there could also be thunderstorms in the mix.

Not expecting severe.

Tailgating before the Panthers game is looking wet at this point. However, most of the rain will be clearing out for game time. Warm and breezy! Highs near 70.

Early next week is dry, with highs in the 60s.

Expecting more rain Wednesday—the last day of hurricane season, by the way!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 38.

Saturday: Sun & clouds. High 66.

Sunday: Showers and storms, mainly in the morning. A lingering shower/storm is possible in the afternoon. Warm and breezy. 51/70.