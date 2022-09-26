CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – High pressure is in control most of this week, giving us plenty of blue sky & sunshine and cooler than normal temperatures.

Expect overall nice weather through Thursday.

THIS WEEK: Nice through Thursday, then plan for a rainy, windy weekend as #Ian remnants head our way. 2-4"+ rain possible, along with 30-40 mph wind gusts. Cool temps, too! Keep checking in for any changes on @Queen_City_News. pic.twitter.com/qQbweGQVyW — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 26, 2022

The weekend is different, as remnants of Hurricane Ian and a front are expected to bring waves of rain and gusty wind. Plan for a wet one!

Hurricane Ian may be a powerful Category 4 hurricane before landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida mid-week. After that, it’s expected to head north and rapidly weaken.

We’ll start to see rain moving in from the south by Friday morning and lasting off-and-on through Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 2-4 inches may fall, with isolated higher totals. We’ll have to watch for flooding issues developing and the risk of landslides in the mountains.

With wind gusts of 30-40 mph, power outages are possible. The risk of brief tornadoes right now is low.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, nice! High 77.