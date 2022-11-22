CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Quiet stretch continues for Thanksgiving travel!

Skies stay mostly cloudy tonight, and temperatures remain seasonal. Not as cold at the bus stop in the morning, with morning lows in the upper 30s.

More sunshine peeks through the clouds on Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm middle/upper 60s.

Clouds build in again for Thanksgiving ahead of our next front, but it looks like most of the holiday stays dry. Temperatures remain mild, and turkeys stay dry, with highs in the lower 60s.

Rain starts to creep in Thanksgiving night; showers will be around for shoppers on Black Friday morning.

The front comes through with a batch of widespread rain on Friday. You’ll need umbrellas for any door-buster sales or World Cup Watch parties. Temperatures stay mild in the upper 50s.

Showers linger overnight, with another batch of rain arriving on Saturday with the final push of this front. We’ll find widespread showers again, clouds, and seasonal highs near 60 degrees. This means you’ll find wet roads across much of the Southeast if you plan to travel home early from the holiday.

It looks like rain works on exiting Sunday morning, leaving the second half of Sunday dry.

More full sunshine returns on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 65.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy & mild. High: 62.