CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a cold, rainy Tuesday, and the rain is on its way out overnight.

Some spotty rain is still possible through midnight or so, moving east of Charlotte, but overall it’s a drier outlook for the rest of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Showers move out, some patchy fog develops. Colder temps in the mountains could lead to a few slick spots again through morning. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/9cm1Hn5iZI — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) November 15, 2022

Watch for patchy fog if you’ll be on the roads tonight.

Wednesday is drier but not totally sunny as some clouds linger. However, temperatures will feel slightly warmer, topping out in the mid-50s. That’s still close to 10 degrees below average for mid-November!

Full sunshine returns Thursday through the weekend as temperatures stay chilly.

Most highs remain in the 50s, with 20s and 30s in the morning. Teens for morning lows in the mountains!

Tonight: Lingering showers early. Patchy fog. Low 39.

Wednesday: Clouds & sun. High 56.