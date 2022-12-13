CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It took a while, but we got another dose of sunshine later Tuesday afternoon!

Don’t get used to it — it’s going away again for a couple of days.

Big storm system to the west will be tomorrow & Thursday's rain maker here. I'll show you a timeline on @Queen_City_News… we're on through 7pm! pic.twitter.com/O4jL0dmdfX — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 13, 2022

Moisture will increase tonight ahead of a robust storm system approaching from the west. It will start with clouds, then some rain Wednesday afternoon. So the morning drive will be dry but take the umbrella anyway.

Scattered showers will be moving in through the afternoon, which stays chilly, too! Temps will hover in the 40s, with 30s in the mountains.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

The heaviest rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers, even a thunderstorm or two, could linger through the afternoon before it all moves out Thursday evening. Rain could add up to more than an inch in some neighborhoods.

This will set the stage for a drier weekend! More sunshine, too. But chilly sunshine! Highs will only be in the 40s & 50s through early next week, with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers moving in. High 48.