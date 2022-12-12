CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a sight to see!

Sunshine to kick off the new week; cool sunshine, with high temps in the 50s.

We get another dry day with some sun Tuesday before, yet more wet weather moves in for the middle of the week.

The sun has set (and we could actually see it!) on a brighter start to the week. But I'm tracking another round of rain this week– NOW on @Queen_City_News @ 5. pic.twitter.com/WQHkgczRVz — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) December 12, 2022

An area of low pressure and cold front will head our way for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing more widespread rain. The best chance of seeing this will be in areas west of Charlotte, in the mountains and foothills where up to 2-3 inches could fall.

That rain could be heavy at times, leading to minor flooding.

Rain will clear out just in time for a sunny weekend, but it will stay cold.

Highs will be either in the 40s or 50s through early next week, with lows in the 20s & 30s.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 33.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. High 52.