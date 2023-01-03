CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Spring is in the air… or, well, it feels like that!

Temperatures are climbing into record territory Tuesday. Highs in the low to middle 70s are flirting with a record. Charlotte’s record for today is 74 degrees, set back in 2004.

⚡️⏰STORM TIMING: After tonight's appetizer round, main line of storms comes through midday/early afternoon Wednesday.



Thunder possible as early as 9AM NW, crossing CLT around noon.



⚠️⚡️THREATS: Damaging winds, isolated brief tornado, localized flooding#ncwx #scwx @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/dGrxKwlyGC — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) January 3, 2023

We stay in record territory tonight. I am forecasting 60 degrees for an overnight low. If we do not get colder than 59 degrees, that will break a record from 2004!

We’re so warm ahead of a strong cold front.

While the main show arrives tomorrow, a few prefrontal appetizer storms come this evening. Expect heavy downpours and thunder rumbles around 10 pm to midnight tonight. We should be drier by the morning.

The main line of storms arrives midday/ early afternoon on Wednesday. Our severe window is from 9 or 10 a.m. through 2 or 3 p.m. A Marginal Severe Risk means a few of these storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, damaging winds, and even a weak, brief tornado. Stay weather aware!

Temperatures stay warm, fueling these intense storms, Wednesday afternoon. Highs climb back towards 70 degrees. Once the front passes, cooler air arrives. Overnight lows will dip back into the 40s.

Thursday will bring mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Highs will still be mild in the lower 60s. The core of the cooler air settles going into Friday, with temperatures back to seasonal averages in the lower 50s. Overnight lows get back down towards freezing.

It stays cooler and quiet late week. A few showers are possible on Sunday.

Tonight: Scattered storms. Record warm. Low: 60. Record warm low: 59 (2004).

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Tomorrow: Showers & storms, a few strong. High: 70.