CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was an excellent start to this Thanksgiving week, despite the frigid, frosty start Monday morning!

Temperatures got a little warmer in the afternoon, a trend that will continue through the week.

A nice start to this #Thanksgiving week! I'm tracking warmer temps ahead + some rain. See you with the forecast after @FIFAWorldCup! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/93cG6FXDpT — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) November 21, 2022

A minor disturbance will cross over the region Tuesday, bringing more clouds. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but most stay dry. High temps get closer to 60 degrees.

As full sunshine returns Wednesday, temps will reach the mid-60s!

It looks like smooth sailing if you’re traveling around the region that day. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly dry before rounds of rain move in for the weekend.

If you’re doing any Black Friday shopping, you’ll want to take the umbrella out with showers throughout the day.

The first round could bring some showers as early as Thursday evening.

This round moves out for Friday night into early Saturday morning, but more rain quickly tracks in from the west for Saturday afternoon. Most of it looks to clear out for the Panthers game Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 31.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 58.