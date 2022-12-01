CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close on the weekend, we are tracking a cold Friday morning with lows in the upper 20s.

Our next cold front is on Saturday, bringing some scattered showers to the region and dry weather on Sunday. Next week through Wednesday, we expect more unsettled weather, with rain most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for the rest of the week, the main story will be the chilly weather we expect for Friday morning.

Clear skies and light winds overnight will usher in the coldest morning of the week, with lows in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound slightly back into the mid and upper 50s as clouds increase ahead of possible showers this weekend.

Showers appear increasingly likely Saturday morning out ahead of a cold front that will push through later in the day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon still should be mild, with highs in the low 60s before colder air pushes in for Sunday with highs that will struggle to make it out of the 40s with lows in the low to mid-30s and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Early next week looks unsettled, with showers possible through Wednesday, but Tuesday and Wednesday have the greatest chance for showers. Temperatures, though, should slowly move up through Thursday, with highs possibly getting back into the mid-60s.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up before you head out the door tomorrow!