CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a nice, dry second half of the week, it’s about to turn more unsettled for the holiday weekend.
Not a washout; just plan for more showers and storms, especially late Sunday into Monday.
That means Saturday will still be mostly dry for the outside plans. But as it turns more humid Sunday into Labor Day, expect some scattered showers and a few storms.
Temperatures will back off a few degrees after Saturday, topping out in the low and mid-80s.
Have a lovely weekend!
Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!
iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.
Android users, CLICK HERE.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 67.
Saturday: Sun & clouds. Small shower chance. High 90.
Sunday: Partly sunny with PM showers and storms. 69/85.
Labor Day: Mainly cloudy with showers and storms. 70/84.