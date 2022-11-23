CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – There was a lot of traffic on the roads on Wednesday, but the weather was nice!

Highs topped out near 70 degrees in the afternoon, which was warmer, too.

Thanksgiving Day will be another pleasant one! We’ll start to see more clouds roll in, keeping most highs in the low 60s. Although the daylight hours will be dry, a few showers may begin to move in by 8-9 p.m. as an area of low pressure approaches from the southwest.

This system will bring more rain for Friday shoppers, although not everywhere. The best chance of rain will be from the Charlotte area and south into South Carolina.

The mountains and foothills are looking a little drier. The best chance of rain will be in the morning and early afternoon, too — so it won’t be an all-day washout.

Saturday is totally dry!

The next round of rain will move in from Saturday night into Sunday. This could affect tailgating and part of the Panthers-Broncos game Sunday, so you may have to take rain gear!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 40.

Thanksgiving Day: Clouds & sun. High 62. Evening showers are possible.