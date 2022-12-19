CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – No white Christmas, but it will be a wild weather week!

Starting with Tuesday, most of the day will be dry. But we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure scooting by to our south, pushing in some moisture by the evening. Areas south and east of Charlotte could see some snow flying! No accumulation is expected, just something neat to see.

This first round moves out quickly, early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday afternoon is briefly drier. Thursday, cold rain will develop, making for a chilly, raw day. With colder temperatures in the mountains Thursday morning, this could create some light icing and slick spots early in the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

The well-advertised Arctic front then moves in for Friday. This could bring a round of mountain snow showers in the morning Friday. Some flakes are possible from the foothills through the Charlotte metro, but with little to no accumulation. Some light accumulation is possible there.

Friday afternoon is drier and COLDER.

The wind will get blustery through Saturday, making it feel like it’s well below zero in the mountains! Single-digit wind chills are possible around the Charlotte area.

It’ll be a cold and dry Christmas weekend!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some PM snow/rain mix possible. High 45.