CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Chilly high pressure is settling in early this week, returning frosty, frigid temperatures.

A Freeze Warning is in effect tonight for most of our area. We’ll be waking up to widespread 20s and low 30s, not only for Tuesday morning but Wednesday and Thursday morning in some neighborhoods.

FREEZE TONIGHT: It's the first of a few nights with temps at or below freezing. Protect pets, plants & pipes! Watch @Queen_City_News starting @ 4. #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/fvbHFquIue — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 13, 2023

Protect pets, any sensitive plants, and pipes before bed tonight!

Daytime highs won’t be much warmer, either. Highs will only end up in the low 50s despite lots of sunshine. Afternoon temps do get warmer by the end of the week — close to 70 for St. Patrick’s Day Friday.

But that’s ahead of another cold front, bringing rain showers by the end of the day through early Saturday.

Behind the front, we’re right back on the cold side early next week.

Tonight: More clearing, cold. Low 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High 52.