CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s another freezing night tonight!

By morning, we’ll wake up to widespread 20-degree temperatures around the region. Brrr! A Freeze Warning is in effect.

The afternoon on Tuesday is dry, breezy, and sunny. Highs will creep up a little closer to 60.

The warming trend continues the rest of the week before a cold front moves in. Patchy frost will again be possible Thursday morning, but highs will reach the mid and upper 60s through St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

With showers moving in, we’ll have some green on the radar by Friday afternoon. The rain looks to exit after Saturday morning, leaving the rest of the weekend dry and colder again.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 28.

Wednesday: Sunny, cool and breezy. High 58.