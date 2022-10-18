MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — The cold weather that we have been talking about for the past week has finally arrived across the region with morning temps down around freezing and highs that will struggle to make it out of the 50s until Thursday.

The coldest temperatures will hit Wednesday morning and Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of the viewing area.

Temperatures should slowly moderate heading into the weekend, but don’t expect above-average temperatures until next week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

If you have to be out and about the next few days grabbing a thick jacket will be a must as it will be quite chilly even with the ample sunshine on the way for most of the region. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the mid and upper 50s along with mostly sunny skies.

There is the chance that some upsloping winds will bring some snow flurries to the mountains, but only a dusting or so is expected.

The coldest temperatures of the week will arrive Wednesday as Freeze Warnings are in effect for Charlotte as lows around 32 are expected with 20s for the mountains.

Highs again will likely be stuck in the upper 50s around the 60-degree mark with more cold sunshine. After another cold start Thursday, we should start to see our high temperatures rebound slowly into the mid-60s with highs in the lower 70s possible for the weekend.

Generally, our weather is looking dry over the next week, but if we are to see some showers, they are likely to come Saturday night into Sunday thanks to a coastal.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Showers are the most likely for the eastern part of our viewing area. In the meantime, make sure you bundle up and stay warm for the next couple of days.