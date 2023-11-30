(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re shaking off the chill from the last few days.

After another freezing-cold start Thursday morning, the afternoon got warmer, topping out at 61 degrees at Charlotte. The milder trend will continue through the weekend, but with some more much-needed rain moving in.

Clouds will keep moving in from the west tonight, and some areas will be waking up to scattered showers in the morning. The rain on Friday won’t add up to much, with only spotty showers expected into the afternoon and evening.

The best chance of more widespread rain comes Saturday, as we get a couple rounds moving in for the morning, and again by evening. Plan for some wet weather if you’re going to the ACC Championship game Saturday night!

More showers move through on Sunday with highs in the 60s. Sunshine returns for Monday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 36.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 57.