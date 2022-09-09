CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a beautiful end to the week, plan for an off-and-on rainy weekend ahead!

The good news is — it won’t be a total washout for outside plans and events. The wettest time looks to be Saturday morning through around lunchtime.

Take the rain gear if you're heading out to the @CharlotteFC match tomorrow! At least it won't be blazing hot. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/lMCHu2w0SB — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 9, 2022

We’ll get some breaks in the rain through the afternoon and evening, but showers and storms will still be scattered around.

Sunday may be even drier, but you’ll still want to bring rain gear if you’re tailgating or going to the Panthers game.

Spotty showers and storms will develop in parts of the region as temperatures warm into the low and mid-80s.

The biggest threat with all of this is minor flooding. There’s a moderate risk for flooding all around our region Saturday, so stay weather aware if you get multiple periods of downpours!

Showers and storms will pass through with a front again on Monday. Starting Tuesday afternoon, it’s a drier forecast for the rest of next week.

Tonight: Showers move in. Low 67.

Saturday: Periods of rain, few storms. Breezy. High 75.

Sunday: Spotty showers and storms. Turning partly sunny. 68/84.