CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close out the week, we are tracking a slight warmup over the next couple of days out ahead of another blast of cold air Saturday night into Sunday, making for a chilly start to next week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

After lows back down in the mid-20s, Monday temperatures should moderate as we head throughout the week, with highs in the mid-60s for the busiest travel day of the year.

INCREDIBLE SNOW TOTALS! Check out some of the snow totals that we have seen in New York SO FAR. pic.twitter.com/qdqA7imPZM — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) November 18, 2022

The only real chance for wet weather will come on Thanksgiving evening as our next front approaches.

As for tonight and the weekend, we expect slightly warmer temperatures and partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with highs in the mid and upper 50s.

On Saturday night, cold air will again flood the Carolinas, and Sunday will struggle to make it out of the 40s here in Charlotte, but we will continue to have sunshine across the region.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and slightly milder temperatures!

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear. Low: 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High: 54.