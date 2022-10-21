CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Get ready for a warmer fall weekend ahead!

After three days in a row of near-record freezing low temperatures, highs got a little closer to 70 on Friday, and we’ll jump into the 70s this weekend.

Perfect weather tomorrow morning for the #Walk2EndALZ in Charlotte! @AnnWyattLittle and I will be there speaking; we both have a personal connection to this cruel disease. We'd love to see you there! Consider walking or donating to help find a cure. 💜 @AlzAssocWNC pic.twitter.com/0F5aquGGZa — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) October 21, 2022

Early-morning temps will still be chilly but gradually moderate into the upper 30s, 40s, then 50s next week.

Above-average mid-70s will be the theme next week ahead of a weak cold front.

We could use some rain; unfortunately, it only looks like a few scattered showers by next Tuesday and Wednesday. It won’t be the widespread, good soaking rain we need.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 74.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. 42/75.