CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It was a gray, off-and-on rainy Thursday, ahead of even more showers overnight through Friday morning.

Keep the umbrella nearby! Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The risk of severe storms starts at roughly 4 p.m. Friday.

FRIDAY STORMS: While showers will be scattered around throughout the day, the risk of severe storms doesn't develop until roughly 4pm-10pm from west-east. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a brief tornado is possible, too. We'll be tracking on @Queen_City_News! pic.twitter.com/gmhPr26x5E — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 2, 2023

As a strong cold front approaches, clusters or lines of storms are expected to move into the mountains and foothills first, then spread east over the Charlotte metro and beyond through about 9–10 p.m. The main threat is damaging wind gusts, but a brief tornado also can’t be ruled out.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the mountains, with gusts to 50 mph expected through early Saturday. Outside of the mountains, gusts around 35 mph will develop. Even outside of gusty storms, the wind will be whippin’ by Friday evening.

Everything clears out just in time for the weekend. Sunshine returns with highs in the 60s.

Thursday night: Scattered showers. Low 57.

Friday: Periods of showers. Evening severe storms are possible. Becoming windy. High 73.