CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We finish off the work week with wet weather across the Carolinas courtesy of a cold front approaching from the west.

We can expect to see the first round of rain arrive late in the morning for areas west of I-77. Heading into the early afternoon, showers will shift east of I-77 before tapering off. A second round of rain and potential storms will arrive later in the day closer to 4 & 5 PM.

This second round of rain and storms will have the potential of producing damaging winds to the area so we have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather in place. This is a level one out of five when it comes to severe risks.

Be on the lookout for how some of these showers & storms may impact High School Football this evening. Rain will taper off overnight as lows dip into the mid-40s heading into Saturday.

Look for low 70s to settle in this weekend with high pressure taking control. Our fall-like pattern of mild afternoons and chilly overnights will linger through the mid portions of next week.

Today: Cloudy & Cool with Spotty Showers. High: 68.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and Cool with Rain Tapering Off. Low: 46.